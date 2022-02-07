PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he drove his car at officers in Phoenix on Monday night. According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police, officers received a call just after 9 p.m. near 75th Avenue and Interstate 10 about a man shooting in the area.
Justus said when officers arrived, the man drove his car at police. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the man didn't stop. Police were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the man shortly afterward. No officers were injured. The man's name has not been released. It is unclear what led up to the situation, and the investigation is ongoing.