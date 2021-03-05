SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested for his involvement in a drive by shooting in Scottsdale Thursday morning near State Route 101.
Department of Public Safety says the suspect,33-year-old Andy Dorfman, was allegedly driving in an aggressive manner and threw an unknown object at the victim.
The object cracked the front windshield of the victim's car. Dorfman then allegedly drove next to the car and pointed a gun at the victim, firing two rounds. The rounds hit inside of the car and the other one his a tire.
DPS says Dorfman then moved in front of the victim's car, showing his gun.
The victim fired several shots back at Dorfman, after fearing for his life, and attempted to get away.
Dorfman was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and drive by shooting.
No information has been released if Dorfman knew the victim or not.