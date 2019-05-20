PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man has been arrested after his dog was found strangled to death in the front yard of his home.
Ruben Ezekiel Garcia, Sr., 38, is charged with felony animal cruelty.
[PDF: Police report for Ruben Ezekial Garcia, Sr. ]
Police say Garcia's one-year-old German shepherd was found tethered to a pole in the front yard of Garcia's house near Seventh Street and Buckeye Road.
The dog's cloth leash was connected to a chain-style collar, which had gotten snagged on a fence, trapping the dog.
According to the police report, the collar had gotten caught "between two slats at a height which the canine was unable to stand, causing the canine to struggle for an unknown period of time before expiring due to strangulation from his collar."
The police report states that Garcia's dog had been left for seven hours with no food, water or shelter.
Police say blood was also found around the dog's head and on the fence.
According to the police report, a meth pipe was found in a pair of Garcia's shorts. So Garcia has also been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
He has been booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.
His next court appearance is set for May 23.
Garcia is being held without bond for animal cruelty and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.