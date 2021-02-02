TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in Tempe on Monday night.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near the US 60 and Mill Avenue just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, now identified as Daniel Moreno, suffering from a gunshot wound. Moreno was transported to the hospital but later died.
Police say the suspect, now identified as 20-year-old Gabriel Hernandez, had gone to the apartment in an effort to collect a small amount of money he perceived was owed for the sale of a video game system.
As Hernandez approached the apartment, police say Moreno refused to let him in. That's when police report that Hernandez pulled out a gun and started firing, shooting Moreno.
Hernandez was arrested Tuesday at a Mesa home. He faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.