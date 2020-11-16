SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man has died after a high-speed crash into a resort Saturday around 6:20 p.m. 

Scottsdale police arrived on scene near Scottsdale Road and Hummingbird Lane to a single-vehicle crash.

Witnesses told police that they saw two sports cars were racing south on Scottsdale Road and one of them lost control and hit a pillar at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort entrance.

The driver of the car was identified by police as 21-year-old Nicholas Meath who died on scene.

The other driver, 27-year-old Cameron Groom, stayed on scene and was later arrested.

Police say Groom has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing. 

 

