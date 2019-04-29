PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver on Interstate 10 was pulled over last week and arrested after Department of Public Safety troopers found a plastic bag of what is estimated to be 3,000 Fentanyl pills under his seat.
According to court paperwork, Tucson resident Shane Dawson Stewart, 31, was spotted driving along I-10 near Warner Road on April 23 just before 5 p.m. It was then that a DPS trooper pulled him over for a window tint violation.
When the trooper ran Stewart's driver's license, he found it was suspended. The trooper also discovered that Stewart was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Willcox.
Stewart allowed the trooper to search his car. He found a plastic bag under the driver's seat. It held three smaller baggies containing pills, courtroom documents say. The trooper believed them to be about 3,000 fentanyl pills.
When the trooper asked Stewart if he knew what the pills were, Stewart replied, "You know what they are," paperwork indicates.
Stewart, who lives with his grandparents in Tucson, has an extensive criminal history, including a prior murder arrest. He spent 13 years in prison, according to courtroom paperwork.
With this arrest, Stewart is being charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possible narcotic drugs for sale, and the transportation of narcotic drugs.
[SPECIAL SECTION: The Fentanyl Crisis]
This f^cking a** hole was on his way to poison people this sh*t head knowing how deadly that cr^p is should be shot
