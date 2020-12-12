PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – An attempted traffic stop ended with a crash, a fire, and a man behind bars.

Police say it started shortly after 10 p.m. Friday when patrol officers spotted a black car speeding in the area of southbound Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop.

Fortune said the officers did not pursue the driver, later identified as Tyree S. Eubanks. A short time later, they got a report that the car had crashed into a barrier and another vehicle near the Bethany Home Road exit, a little more than 2 miles south of where officers first saw it. Fortune said the vehicle caught fire. Eubanks, 35, managed to get out safely. Video from the scene showed first responders taking him to a waiting ambulance.

According to Fortune, Eubanks was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. No details about that warrant were immediately available. Fortune said Eubanks was booked for the warrant and on suspicion of failing to yield for law enforcement.

Fortune said the people in the car that Eubanks hit were not seriously hurt.

I-17 was closed in the area for several hours but had reopened by early Saturday morning.