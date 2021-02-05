PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested late Wednesday night after police said he stole a car using a machete in Phoenix.
It happened around 11 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. When police arrived they found the victim who told them what happened. He said it all started when a man, 24-year-old Cody Alan Melancon, and his friend went to his house.
The victim said that when Melancon learned that the victim had a car, he allegedly pulled a machete from his backpack, showed it and told the victim, "let's go for a ride."
The victim refused and Melancon showed him the machete again, police said. Melancon told him to get in the vehicle which he did. He then forced the victim to hand over his keys.
Melancon drove to a Circle K and told the victim to get a drink. While he was inside, Melancon and his friend drove off.
Court records say just before midnight, officers found Melancon driving west near 20th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Police said he pulled into another Circle K. When officers came up to Melancon, he had the keys in his hand and they asked him if he any weapons in the car. He told them he did and pointed to a machete on the floor of the car. He was then taken into custody.
Court records say mention that while arresting officers searched Melancon, they found a plastic bag in his left sock that was later tested to be meth.
Melancon was booked into jail on charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with the apprehension of injury and dangerous drug possession.