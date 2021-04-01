PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives have arrested a man accused of accidentally shooting his teen brother overnight in west Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, 29-year-old Willie Jamar Jones accidentally fired a gun near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 a.m. Thursday. The bullet struck his 16-year-old brother.
Jone's younger brother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but they're not considered life-threatening.
Jones was booked into jail for aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.