Shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives have arrested a man accused of accidentally shooting his teen brother overnight in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, 29-year-old Willie Jamar Jones accidentally fired a gun near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 a.m. Thursday. The bullet struck his 16-year-old brother.

Jone's younger brother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but they're not considered life-threatening.

Jones was booked into jail for aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

 

