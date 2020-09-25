PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he accidentally shot his friend to death in a Phoenix apartment early Friday morning.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, the victim, who was also 19 years old, was showing his friend his handgun at his apartment near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road just before 2 a.m. The friend was playing with the gun when it went off, hitting the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thompson said the suspect left the scene but later returned and told police what happened. He was arrested and booked into jail for negligent homicide.
No names have been released.