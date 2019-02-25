PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man is facing multiple charges after a 3-year-old boy got a hold of his gun and shot himself, police said.
Christopher James Vanaller was arrested on Friday but police had been looking for him for nearly a week.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Police looking for man they believe was present when boy was shot in Phoenix]
Police said it was his pistol that the 3-year-old grabbed and shot himself with on Feb. 16 at the Los Compadres Apartments near the intersection of Dunlap and 35th avenues.
[ORIGINAL STORY: 3-year-old boy critical after being shot at Phoenix apartment complex]
Police said Vanaller was on probation and not allowed to have a gun.
According to court paperwork, Vanaller was sleeping at the apartment when the gun went off.
The boy had a gunshot wound on the outside of his right arm.
Police said Vanaller got up and yelled that he wasn't supposed to have a gun. He then asked one of the people at the apartment not to call 911 and fled the apartment, court documents said.
[RELATED: 3-year-old’s condition improving after being shot at Phoenix apartment]
The 26-year-old then sent text messages to somebody, likely the boy's mother, and said not to tell the police anything, according to court records.
"Please don't tell them my name or where I live babe. I'll go to prison for a long time," said one of the texts.
"Please tell them you met some guy at the park or at the bar, some random name," said another text.
Police didn't say how they ended up catching Vanaller.
He faces charges of aggravated assault, child abuse, possession of a weapon by prohibited person and witness tampering.
