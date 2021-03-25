MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man was arrested by Maricopa County Sheriff's Tuesday night after deputies say he stabbed his ex-girlfriend's parents and set their mobile home west of Maricopa on fire.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m, deputies were called to a home west of Maricopa in Mobile, near 91st Avenue and Nahalia Road, by a 30-year-old woman who said that her ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old David Wesley Holmes, of Maricopa, stabbed both her parents. Court documents show that the woman and Holmes share two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

2 people hospitalized after suspect sets house on fire west of Maricopa The two people that were hurt were flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Holmes sitting in a pickup truck and arrested him. Deputies then saw a mobile home engulfed in flames.

MCSO officials say their investigators learned that Holmes had set the trailer home on fire, forcing the woman's parents inside to run out. After the woman's parents, 65-year-old Steven Allen and a 52-year-old unnamed woman were outside, Holmes walked up and stabbed Allen. Holmes then attacked the woman and stabbed her.

Allen and the woman were flown to a Valley hospital, where Allen later died. The woman remains in the hospital.

According to court documents, when detectives asked Holmes what happened, he told them he had wanted to see his kids, and he felt his ex-girlfriend's parents were preventing that by “controlling them with a spell.” He went on to tell investigators that they were controlling his thoughts, “almost as if they were performing black magic on him.”

Holmes told investigators that "the only reason he didn't kill his ex-girlfriend was because she was with their kids and he did not want to kill her in front of them," court documents say.

Holmes is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and arson. A judge set a bond of $1.5 million for Holmes.