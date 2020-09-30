PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man reportedly armed with a knife has been taken to the hospital after being shot by police in Phoenix Wednesday night.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of an armed man acting violently towards people and causing damage near 44th Street and Camelback Road before 7 p.m.
The first responding officer arrived and tried to talk to the man, but he ran. The officer chased the man until he stopped near the canal. The officer saw the man was armed with a knife and repeated commands for the man to drop it. Police say the man refused and moved towards the officer, who then shot the man. Officers provided first aid until paramedics took the man to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No officers were hurt during the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
This is the 41st officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County so far in 2020.
