TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman are in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after being involved in a car crash in Tempe Saturday night, police say. It happened in the area of Priest and Alameda drives, between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue.
The man was driving and the woman was in the passenger seat when the car veered off the road and crashed into a pole. They both were not wearing seat belts and needed to be pulled out from the car. Tempe police said officers are investigating impairment as a possible contributing factor in the crash.
An investigation is underway. The northbound lanes of Priest Drive at Alameda Drive are closed while officers investigate the crash.