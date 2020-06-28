PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are dead after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a pickup truck in Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at 31st Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 p.m.
The motorcycle was being driven by a man, identified as 30-year-old Jessie Andrade, and the woman, 34-year-old Aracely Arvizu-Hernandez, was his passenger. They were traveling westbound on Indian School Road, approaching the 31st Avenue intersection when the crash happened.
As Andrade switched to the middle lane while approaching the intersection, his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Arvizu-Hernandez and Andrade were rushed to the hospital where they both later died from their injuries.
Police said the man who was driving the pickup truck was evaluated and impairment wasn't suspected. He and his passenger were not hurt in the crash.
Indian School Road was closed from 29th Avenue to 33rd Avenue while officers were investigating. It has since been reopened.
The investigation is ongoing