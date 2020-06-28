PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash in west Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at 31st Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 p.m. after a truck collided with a motorcycle. A man and woman were rushed to area hospitals both in extremely critical condition.
Indian School Road is currently closed from 29th Avenue to 33rd Avenue while officers investigate.
