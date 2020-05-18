PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were found shot to death inside a Phoenix apartment Monday afternoon.
Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the apartment near 48th Street and Broadway Road around 3:15 p.m. for a welfare check after a neighbor heard gunshots earlier in the day and found that the door to the apartment had been left open.
When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, later identified as Cristina Palmares, with gunshot wounds. Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the victims dead at the scene. The man's name has not been released.
Cox said police are investigating the shooting as a double homicide and are now looking for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police. You can remain anonymous when calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.