PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened at a town home complex at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday near Grand Avenue and Camelback Road.
A spokesperson for Phoenix police said when officers arrived on the scene they found a 33-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who were dead.
Police said it is too early in the investigation to determine what exactly happened. At this point it is unclear if this was a murder-suicide or if a suspect is on the loose.
Police believe the man and woman who lived in the house were in a relationship and lived together. They have not been identified.