PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are dead after their car crashed into a tow truck and caught fire in west Phoenix Friday evening.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say their crews responded to the crash shortly after 6 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say a black sedan heading eastbound on McDowell Road crossed over the median into westbound traffic and collided with the truck. The car caught fire after the collision, and a man and woman were trapped inside the wreckage.
Fire crews were able to put out the flames to get to the injured people, but the two in the car died at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck wasn't hurt in the crash.
McDowell Road is closed east of 83rd Avenue while officers investigate. For the latest on traffic conditions around the Phoenix metro, click here.
