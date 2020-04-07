GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a teenage boy were pulled from a house fire in Glendale early Tuesday morning.
According to Capt. Jason Zeller with Glendale Fire Department, the fire broke out at about 3 a.m. at a house near 59th and Olive Avenues. Zeller said neighbors who called to report the fire said that two people were trapped inside.
"Crews were able to make a very fast, aggressive attack to get inside and were able to get two victims out," Zeller said.
The two victims, a man and a teenage boy, were both taken to the hospital. Zeller said their conditions are unknown at this time, but that crews did perform CPR on both of them.
No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.