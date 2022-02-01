EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man and a teen boy have been arrested after robbing multiple groups of students waiting for their bus in El Mirage on Tuesday morning.
Police say just before 6:30 a.m., several students were robbed at a bus stop near Dysart and Thunderbird roads. Students told officers they were robbed at gunpoint by two people, later identified as 18-year-old David Artemio Rosales and a 16-year-old boy, according to investigators. Police did not release the 16-year-old's name since he's underage. Students said Rosales and the boy drove off in a black Altima with a Sun Devils license plate. None of the students were injured.
Police say Rosales and the boy also robbed several other students at another bus stop a few streets down, and none of those students were injured. Officers later found the black Altima in a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood, but the pair wasn't inside. Police then found a blue Altima parked nearby with Rosales and his accomplice inside the car. They were then arrested.
Police say the black Altima was stolen out of Goodyear. Officers are investigating several other robberies in the area and seeing if Rosales and the teen are connected to the thefts. The blue Altima was the 16-year-old's car, according to officers. Rosales and the teen were booked on two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of armed robbery.