BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been rushed to the hospital after being injured from an electric shock in Buckeye on Thursday morning.
According to Buckeye police, the incident happened at a construction site near Sundance Parkway and Yuma Road.
The man was in a cherry picker doing touch-up paint at the construction site when he was shocked. Buckeye police say there are high-voltage lines in the area.
The man was air lifted to the Maricopa Burn Unit in Phoenix. His current condition is unknown at this time.
