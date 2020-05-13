BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police have arrested a man after he admitted to killing a woman in April 2019 and driving around with her body in the trunk for about a week.
On Wednesday morning, Buckeye police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Joshua Escoto-Cisneros. He was arrested by police on May 12.
According to court documents, Escoto-Cisneros met the victim, Marisa Bell, at the Ramada Inn at Interstate 10 and Baseline Road to engage in an escort or prostitution deal. During their time together he became upset over sexual issues and placed his hands over her head and choked her to death.
Police said Escoto-Cisneros put Bell's body in a suit case and eventually drove out to the desert along Interstate 10 and dumped all of her belongings from the hotel. He told police he drove around with the victim's body in the suitcase in his trunk for about a week.
Court documents indicate Escoto-Cisneros eventually drove her body to the area of State Route 85 and Robbins Butte Game Road and dug a shallow grave and partially buried her.
Escoto-Cisneros was arrested on Tuesday at a sober living facility in New River. He was booked for 2nd degree murder and two other charges.