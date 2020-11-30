CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court paperwork obtained by Arizona’s Family shows new graphic details in the killing of a Chandler woman who was originally reported missing.

Court documents indicate the victim, Amy "Ruby" Leagans knew 61-year-old Timothy Sullivan through a mutual friend. Based on his violent criminal history of domestic violence, Sullivan was suspected of being involved in her disappearance.

Detectives learned that Sullivan was living in Scottsdale with his ex-girlfriend. On November 11, Officers noticed Sullivan's vehicle was backed into the driveway, and a bottle of bleach, gloves, scrub brush, bed sheets, pillowcases, and duffle bag were in his vehicle.

When Sullivan returned home, he was questioned about Leagan's disappearance and told police she was only a friend, and they never had a relationship.

A search warrant was executed on the same day, and detectives discovered an area within the backyard that been raked and lightly covered in mulch. Burned clothing, human hair, a bracelet, and a tag from a woman's clothing was found. Police said many of the items smelled like lighter fluid.

On November 17, Phoenix police were called to a dead body near a river bottom near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. The body was inside a plastic bag and covered in mulch. The body showed signs of trauma, court documents indicate.

Dental records were able to confirm the body belonged to Leagans.

Sullivan was taken into custody on November 25. In his interview with police, he said he got into a fight with Leagan, and he had choked her until she stopped breathing. He allegedly told police that Legans was left in her apartment for two days.

Court paperwork indicates Sullivan later took Leagan's body to the backyard of the house and later dumped her torso in the desert area where police found Leagans.

Sullivan is currently being charged with one count of second-degree murder. His next court date is December 3 in Mesa.