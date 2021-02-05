BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager is in serious condition after riding on the hood of car in Black Canyon City.
On Monday night Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving a 16-year-old boy near East Squaw Valley Road and Lapidary Place in Black Canyon City. Deputies noticed the boy's head injury as they began investigating. The Daisy Mountain Fire Department arrived and airlifted the teenager to Phoenix Children's Hospital where he is in critical condition.
Witnesses stayed on scene to help YCSO with their investigation, revealing that the driver had quickly fled the scene after the boy had slid off the hood of the car.
YCSO said around 8:20 p.m., 21-year-old Miguel Orozco, returned to the scene and contacted deputies.
Orozco admitted he was driving a Toyota Corolla with the boy on the hood while driving 25-30 miles per hour. Orozco said the boy slid off the car and was struck by the front of the car while still moving.
According to a press release from YCSO, Orozco checked to see if the boy was still breathing and then quickly fled in fear of getting in trouble.
During their investigation, YCSO found that Orozco may have been impaired. Orozco was arrested and booked into Camp Verde Detention Center on charges of child arrested, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a serious injury collision, endangerment, and driving under the influence of drugs.