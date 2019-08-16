ASHFORK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office's search for a man accused of trying to kill his mother is over.
The suspect, Charles Gregory Jones, was arrested in an area west of Ash Fork, off of Crookton Roaf, officials confirm.
In addition to searching by ground transportation, YCSO said its teams used aerial surveillance to find Jones, age 47. He was found with a gun and knife when arrested.
An arrest warrant was issued for Jones who is accused of stabbing his 69-year-old mother at her Ashfork home on Aug. 15.
The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the victim's home based on reports that Jones was on his mother’s property in violation of an order of protection.
But Jones took off in his mother's car just before deputies got there.
Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found Jones’ mother inside the house suffering from numerous stab wounds to her chest and extremities. She also had possible broken bones.
The victim was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center. Although her injuries were extensive, she is expected to survive.
Jones needs to post $500K cash bond to be released, officials say.
Yavapai Silent Witness offered a $500 reward for any tips that led to the arrest of Jones.
(6) comments
That face will cause anyone to have nightmares
Mayo savage
[thumbup]
I've told you Ashfork forks a million times this is the kind of thing that happens when you breed with family members. Family reunions are not "hook up" opportunities, Zeke.
The Britt is shirtless living with mommy and now he does not have a pot to sxit in . Never bite the hand that feeds you, now we have to feed him in jail . [censored]
The guy is in jail, he’s got a pot, electricity and bed. Honestly, can’t be for certain he had that living with his mom in ashfork.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.