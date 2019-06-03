CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Sacaton man is accused of using a screwdriver in an attempt to carjack another man outside a Chandler Walmart.
The incident happened May 31 at the Walmart near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road.
Johnathan Vavages, 27, faces multiple felony charges, including armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping, theft and criminal damages.
Police say Vavages walked up to the victim and brandished the screwdriver and told the victim to give him his car keys.
"The victim asked if he was being serious," according to the police report.
After police say Vavages demanded the keys a second time, the victim handed them over.
During the encounter, "the victim stated he felt in imminent fear of physical injury," by Vavages' actions, according to the police report.
Police say Vavages then got in the car and tried to start it, but couldn't get it started.
Instead, he "damaged/defaced the ignition console of the vehicle," according to the police report.
Police say Vavages then got out of the car, left the keys in the passenger seat, and tried to run away.
Officers caught up with him a short distance away. The victim and a witness both identified Vavages as the suspect in the attempted carjacking.
At first, police say Vavages refused to give his name to officers. But he was later identified, arrested and booked into jail. He was ordered held on a $75,000 bond.
His next court date is June 7.
