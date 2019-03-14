TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona State police are looking for a person accused of inappropriate contact on the Tempe campus recently.
ASU police said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, near the H.B. Farmer Education building.
According to police, a man approached the victim and began talking. As the victim was walking away, the suspect reached around and touched the victim.
Police responded to the area but the man was not located.
The police say they are looking for a white man, last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, black shoes and sunglasses.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call ASU police at 480-965-7100.
