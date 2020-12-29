PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A homeless man in the Phoenix-area is accused of holding a woman at knifepoint, robbing a Circle K and taking off in the woman's car.
Dylan Joseph Timothy, 27, was arrested Monday near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road in Phoenix.
On the evening of Dec. 3, the victim was filling up her tires with air in a Circle K parking lot, when she noticed a man staring at her from a nearby bus stop. The victim told police that the man looked "homeless" and she did not want to engage with him.
According to court paperwork, the victim finished filling her tires, but said when she looked up, the man was "on her." The police report says the man "grabbed her by her arm and then grabbed her around the throat" while holding a hunting knife.
Police say the suspect told the woman to "stay calm, and that she was going to come with him." He also told her he wouldn't hurt her. The woman told police she calmly walked with him as he guided her to the Circle K and they both went inside.
That's when police say Timothy, still holding the victim at knifepoint, walked behind the counter and told the clerk to empty both registers "or he would kill her." Police say he also asked for the lottery tickets, which the clerk said she couldn't give him.
According to the police report, the suspect became frustrated and tightened his grip on the victim's neck. The victim said she couldn't breathe and "was gasping for breath." She also said that during the entire encounter she was asking the clerk to help her, and was asking the suspect not to hurt her.
Police say the suspect grabbed some cigarette cartons and put them in his backpack. After getting the cash and cigarettes, police say the suspect to the clerk "not to call the cops until he is long gone."
As the suspect led the victim out of the store, the woman, still in a chokehold, asked the suspect to give her her phone and purse, and that he could have her car. Police say the suspect got into her car and tossed her phone out onto the gravel. But when the woman asked for her purse, the suspect allegedly said, "Get the [expletive] out of here before I kill you" and took off in the car.
The car was later located a few miles away, and police discovered a knife inside. Police say fingerprints on the knife matched Timothy's prints.
Investigators also recovered DNA from the vehicle, and surveillance cameras captured video of him at the bus stop. Police located Timothy's father, who identified him from the bus stop photos.
Timothy, who was also wanted on a felony warrant, was later located in the same area and was taken into custody. During a police interview, detectives say Timothy denied being involved in the incident, and said had had lost the knife and someone else must have picked it up. Shortly afterward, he asked for a lawyer.
Timothy faces felony charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and theft/means of transportation. He's being held on a $75,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 5.