COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies arrested a man trying to get to Phoenix from the Cottonwood area after he admitted to stealing a truck that was running with the keys in the ignition and a 4-year-old child inside.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Quick Country Store on Western Drive off Highway 260 Wednesday after receiving a call for a stolen truck with a child inside just after 7:30 a.m.
The owner of a white 2016 Dodge Ram had parked at one of the gas pumps and went into the store, leaving their 4-year-old child in a car seat inside the running vehicle. When the owner went to pay for gas, they looked outside for the pump number and saw that their truck was gone.
A witness told the driver they saw a suspicious man in pajama pants in the area but never saw them get into the truck. Not long after that, the truck was found still running and parked in the middle of the road on Highway 260 and Out of Africa Parkway. The child was still inside and unharmed.
Another witness told deputies they saw the truck driving at high speeds on Highway 260 before suddenly stopping at the Out of Africa intersection. A man was seen getting out of the truck and walking north across the highway into the desert.
YCSO deputies searched the area extensively, including Old Highway 279, which parallels Highway 260 to the north.
One of the deputies who drove to an elevated location off Highway 260 in the suspect's last known area noticed a silver Dodge pickup pulling a trailer leaving a nearby ranch heading towards Cottonwood. Another deputy who was driving in the opposite direction on Old Highway 279 stopped the truck.
The passenger in the truck, 25-year-old Miguel Antonio Ochoa, was wearing a blue sports coat, no shirt, and pajama bottoms. The man driving the truck said Ochoa had approached him for a ride, and he did not know Ochoa otherwise.
Deputies interviewed Ochoa, who admitted to stealing the truck, which he said he noticed was running with the keys in the ignition. Ochoa said he was trying to get to Phoenix after being dropped off and stranded by his girlfriend. He said when he noticed the child in the truck, he stopped and ran.
Deputies arrested Ochoa and found a piece of tinfoil with burnt residue and straw in his possession.
Ochoa is facing multiple charges, including vehicle theft, kidnapping, endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance. YCSO said currently no bond has been set.