PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is accused of stealing luggage several times from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in 2018 and 2019.
Court documents indicate on Nov. 19, Bryan Lewis was seen entering the baggage claim area of Terminal Four at Sky Harbor.
Lewis was seen stealing a piece of luggage and leaving the airport. The bag was eventually found in a hotel room with the items inside missing. Hotel employees called the airlines who then contacted airport officers to investigate.
On March 29, 2019, Lewis was seen stealing another piece of luggage from the baggage claim area at Terminal Four. Airport security cameras showed the suspect putting bags into a red Mazda and driving away. Officers were able to obtain and license plate and found his home address.
On May 8, 2019, officers observed Lewis riding a bike near the US 60 and Gilbert Road in Mesa and took him into custody.
Lewis has served time in jail on related charges.
Sky Harbor released the following statement to Arizona's Family on this incident: "While Sky Harbor continues to remind the airlines of the importance of providing a secure environment for customer luggage, Police have also assisted by increasing security patrols and surveillance of the baggage claim areas at Sky Harbor. Passengers are always subject to random checks of bag tags."
(9) comments
The Rez called they want their shape shifter back.. Dirty animal.
So that's where my luggage went!
Do something useful with yourself, go get a job or something. So sick of reading about productive, law abiding people having to deal with #$%^ (people) like this.
Hey sky harbor how about having the luggage carosels in a secure area where you have to show a luggage claim ticket to enter. Maybe this guy just wants to wash everybody's dirty underwear.
Remember the thieving couple that had stolen Sky Harbor luggage piled to the ceiling at their house? To them, Mr. Lewis is an amateur. Perhaps Stanley Roberts should focus his Caught Misbehaving section to Terminal 4 rather than a no u-turn zone :-). Now, that would be a great story!
Tonto have too much firewater kemosabe.
Fleming Begaye Sr. died Friday in Chinle at the age of 97. One of the few, remaining Navajo Code Talkers, now deceased. Sacraficed for our country, paved the way for your happy life. Luggage thief could be his grandson? Nasty comment.
Anyone tell him , Wal Mart sells them ! [crying]
Maybe he thinks, since we took his land, he can take out underwear?
