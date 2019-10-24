LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Litchfield Park man has been arrested for allegedly stealing brass grave markers from a cemetery, then selling them for profit.
Catlin James Hessler, 31, faces 10 felony counts of trafficking in stolen property.
The grave markers were stolen over the summer from the White Tanks Cemetery in Litchfield Park.
When Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies investigated the theft of the markers, they were able to identify a suspect car and trace it back to Hessler's home.
When deputies questioned Hessler, he said that he had been at the cemetery, but claimed he was there to "visit his girlfriend's grave," according to court paperwork.
Police believe Hessler would remove the hockey-puck-sized markers from the graves and then sell them at a salvage company.
According to court documents, the salvage yard manager identified Hessler as the man who brought him milk crates full of the brass grave markers to sell, "about 20 at a time, approximately five times."
Court paperwork shows that 1,770 markers have gone missing, and that most of them are still unaccounted for.
During a later police interview, Hessler admitted taking the grave markers "with the intention of scrapping them for money," according to court documents.
Hessler is an addict, according to court paperwork, and also has a previous conviction for possession of marijuana.