MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Mesa man with a history of arrests for assault, disorderly conduct, and kidnapping is facing nearly 20 new charges, most of them felonies, after police say he stole dozens of cases of beer from two stores.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Nicholas Zebb late last week after police arrested him on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
According to court documents, Zebb hit the QuikTrip at Baseline Road and Mesa Drive 17 times between July 20 and July 29, 2019 – some days more than once. His most recent theft, according to police, was Oct. 2 at the Fry’s at Greenfield Road and Main Street.
Police wrote in Zebb’s probable cause for arrest statement that he was seen on surveillance video parking his red Honda Civic outside the QT, walking into the store, picking up cases of beer from the cooler area, and then leaving.
“Nicholas does not pass a register at any point and does not pay or attempt to pay for the beer in any of the incidents,” according to Zebb’s public court documents.
Police say he took $1,100 worth of beer in those thefts.
Investigators were able to track down Zebb after a QT employee caught his license plate number on a Honda Civic spotted leaving the store immediately after one of the robberies. Police determined that the Zebb is the registered owner of the car. They said a comparison of Zebb’s driver’s license photo and pictures from Facebook “obviously matched the appearance of the suspect from the QT security video in all 17 cases … .”
Police noted a specific identifying mark, a tattoo on his right arm.
A QT employee also picked Zebb out of a photo lineup, according to police.
The most recent incident at Fry’s was similar to the QT thefts in every aspect, according to court documents.
The 29-year-old was seen on video taking two cases of beer, police say, and seen leaving the store in his red Honda Civic. Police also say that a witness picked Zebb out of a photo lineup.
Officers later arrested Zebb, who was on probation, at his Mesa home.
“Nicholas [admitted] to taking various cases of beer after he was shown pictures of himself inside the QT holding cases of beer,” the arresting officer wrote in the probable cause statement. “Nicholas said the beer was used for consumption and he would like help with an alcohol addition.”