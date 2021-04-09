TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a golf cart in Tempe and trying take it on the freeway.
According to Arizona State University Police, 73-year-old Christopher Anderson was arrested on Thursday afternoon after removing an ASU employee from a golf cart near Sixth Street and Rural Road.
Anderson then took the golf cart on Rural Road and continued onto the Loop 202 where he struck another vehicle while entering the on-ramp. Police say he ran from the crash scene and went into a nearby apartment complex where he was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Anderson was booked on several counts, including robbery, assault, and criminal damage.