LEXINGTON, SC (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a man suspected in the fatal shooting of another man last month has been arrested in Arizona.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon told The State newspaper that 26-year-old Jamal Devontae Coburn was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday in a suburb of Phoenix. The sheriff’s department had tracked Coburn to the Glendale, Arizona, area, at an apartment near 67th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.
Koon says in a statement that Coburn was arrested on a murder charge in the Aug. 24 shooting of 27-year-old Corey Jamison.
The sheriff’s department has said that Jamison was found dead at an apartment complex in West Columbia, South Carolina. Investigators have not provided any information on a possible motive.
Coburn awaits extradition from Maricopa County. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.
