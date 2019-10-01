GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested in Glendale after allegedly dousing a car with gasoline at a Circle K and lighting it on fire, court documents say.
On Sunday, Sept. 29, at around 11:30 p.m., court documents say Glendale police went to a Circle K in the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of an unoccupied 1998 Ford Mustang on fire.
According to court documents, a clerk at the Circle K said a man, later identified as 26-year-old Timothy Bartlett-Youngblo, came in to prepay for gas then went to the gas pump and doused the Mustang with gasoline and lit it on fire.
The clerk then said, reported by court documents, that Youngblo came back inside to get a fire extinguisher and tried to put out the fire but it didn't work.
The clerk pointed out Youngblo to Glendale police when they arrived at the Circle K. Court documents say Youngblo stayed on the scene but later walked away.
Police were able to locate Youngblo and arrest him a short time later.
Two other people who were at separate gas pumps also saw what happened. They had similar statements as the Circle K clerk, court documents say. They also pointed out Youngblo, just like the clerk did.
Police later contacted the registered owner of the car who said he recently sold it, according to court documents. However, court documents also say the registered owner could provide proof of who the car was sold to.
With a fast internet search, court documents say it was discovered that the value of the car was about $1,500.
After being read his Miranda Rights, in an interview at Glendale City Jail, Youngblo said he didn't start the fire. He claimed that he filled the car with gas and it exploded.
Youngblo is charged with arson of an unoccupied structure, a class 4 felony.