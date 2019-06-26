PHOENIX ( 3 TV / CBS 5 ) - In an unusual move, the man charged with shooting and killing an off-duty Tempe Fire captain in Scottsdale last year took the stand in court Wednesday.
Hezron Parks gave his account of what happened that night, and why he pulled the trigger on Kyle Brayer.
He said that night in Scottsdale, traffic was bumper to bumper, and he was behind a golf cart where Brayer and his friends were sitting.
Witnesses on the golf cart told police Parks revved his engine and bumped the back of the golf cart.
Parks claimed in court he didn't hit anyone. But when the fire captain and his friends started yelling profanities at him, Parks yelled back.
“I was like, ‘What’s your f***ing problem?” Parks said.
“So you agree you cursed back and said what’s your f***ing problem?” Parks' defense attorney asked him.
“Yes,” Parks said.
“That’s when I made eye contact with Kyle once again. And that’s when I heard him say, 'You’re gonna pay for what you did,'" Parks said.
“He proceeded to get off the back of the golf cart, and started kicking on the hood of my car,” said Parks.
Parks said 15 seconds late, Brayer rushed to his driver’s side window, putting his head nearly inside the window.
“And that’s when I leaned away from the window. And he kept on advancing," Parks said. "And that’s when I turned away from him, and I grabbed my registered firearm.”
He then got up and showed the jury what happened next.
“Without looking, I just fired one shot basically over my body and that’s when I saw my attacker wasn’t there anymore,” said Parks, as he demonstrated the movement while standing up.
“I didn’t know I made contact with him,” he said.
Parks said he sped off not knowing what happened, but hit parked cars.
He told the jury he went home. When his brother showed him that news outlets were reporting a man had been shot in Scottsdale, he knew Brayer had been hit so he turned himself in.
Parks' family didn't want to go on camera Wednesday after court but did say they were happy and relieved he was able to share his side of the story.
Parks will continue on the stand again Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.