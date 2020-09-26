MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --A woman is dead after her husband allegedly shot her in Mesa on Saturday night.
According to Mesa police, the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation between a 53-year-old man and a his 40-year-old wife. The woman died on scene.
The man drove himself to Mesa police headquarters and allegedly attempted to take his own life. He is in currently in the hospital for treatment but in critical condition, police say.
Police have not released the names of those involved. The investigation is ongoing.
