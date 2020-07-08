TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A 21-year-old Tempe man faces a felony aggravated assault charge after allegedly shining a red laser pointer in the eyes of Phoenix police officers during a protest earlier this week. Luke Anthony Maldarella was arrested late Monday night not far from the Phoenix Police Department's Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct late Monday night.
According to court documents, Maldarella was standing between 30 and 35 feet from officers "and holding a laser striking officers in the eyes and person for several seconds." One of the officers had "moments of temporary loss of vision." Police say Maldarella pointed the laser at officers "several times."
When police confiscated the laser pointer, which was attached to a backpack that Maldarella had with him, they found that it had a warning label to "avoid direct eye exposure."
According to court documents, Maldarella also spray-painted graffiti on the sidewalk entry area of the police precinct. Police say they found a can of paint in his backpack.
The probable cause for arrest statements says the officers identified Maldarella as the person who pointed a laser at them.
In addition to the felony charge of aggravated assault on an officer, Maldarella also faces a misdemeanor criminal damage charge and a misdemeanor charge of aiming a laser at police.
The beam from a laser pointer can cause severe permanent damage to the eyes. "The light energy from a laser pointer aimed into the eye can be more damaging than staring directly into the sun," according to an alert by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year.
The protest in which Maldarella was participating stemmed from a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend. People first gathered outside the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct Sunday night and vowed to return Monday night.