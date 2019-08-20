GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Glendale man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl outside of a Jehovah's Witness church.
It happened Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses near Orangewood and 71st avenues in Glendale.
Police say the 16-year-old was attending the church for the first time with her family members. But just before the service ended, she told her family she was cold and was going to go out and sit in the car.
But in the parking lot on her way to the car, police say a man approached her and sexually assaulted her.
According to the police report, the man came up to her from behind, "demanded her to shut up, don't scream" as he placed his hand over her mouth.
Police say the man then put his hands under the girl's dress and touched her in several places. He also reportedly exposed himself.
According to the police report, the victim said "she was sure she was going to pass out as he held his hand over her mouth. She described his hand as very large and she had difficulty breathing."
Eventually, teen was able to fight the man off and yell for help. An usher at the front door the church heard her, and the suspect ran off, "pulling up his pants as he ran through the parking lot."
But not before the usher got a look at him, and was able to identify him as 27-year-old Arthur Hernandez.
Police say Hernandez and his parents regularly attend the church.
Surveillance video also showed Hernandez in the parking lot, "following the victim and unbuttoning his pants," according to the police report. Police say the video also show's the family's car "violently moving" before Hernandez was seen running away.
According to the police report, the suspect did not know the teen victim.
Police also say the girl suffered 19 injuries in the attack.
Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.
He faces charges of assault, sexual abuse and sexual conduct with a minor.
Hernandez's bond was set at $200,000. He is due in court on Aug. 27.