TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police are trying to track down a suspect accused of sexually abusing a sleeping female passenger on the light rail.
On Aug. 19, police say the suspect put his hand down the pants and underwear of a female victim, without her consent, while she was sleeping.
The suspect got off the light rail at Rural Road and University Drive and was last seen going eastbound on foot near Rural Road. Surveillance video recorded him getting off the train.
The suspect is described as a Native American male, 25-35 years old, between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a heavy build. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt, and black pants. No logos or visible tattoos were seen.
If you recognize the man or have any information about the incident, please call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.