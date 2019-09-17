FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Doney Park man is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor, and now investigators are trying to determine if there might be more victims.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Slaughter, 46, on Monday, Sept. 16.
Investigators were informed on Sept. 8 that Slaughter might have an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Detectives have released few details, saying only that they learned Slaughter “developed this relationship” at the church he and the minor both attended, as well as at his workplace.
Slaughter was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on suspicion of four counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide any other information because the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about the case or know of other potential victims, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.
Doney Park is northeast of Flagstaff.