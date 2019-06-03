MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Mesa man facing charges of bestiality for trying to have sex with a cat earlier this year is facing new charges – luring a minor for sex, attempted sexual contact with a minor, and drug possession.
Mesa police officers arrested Michael Navage, 40, after he allegedly contacted a 14-year-old girl online for the express purpose of having sex with her. The 14-year-old in question turned out to be an undercover detective who set up “a profile on a social media site know for casual encounters with adults,” according to court documents.
The probable cause for arrest statement says Navage knew he was talking to a “14-year-old” and sent her an unsolicited photo of his genitalia. He and the undercover detective made arrangements to meet.
When Navage – wearing an ankle monitor from his previous arrest and subsequent release -- arrived at the agreed-upon location, he was met, not by a teenager, but rather a trio of Mesa police units, including SWAT, Internet Crimes Against Children, and Adult Probation.
According to the Mesa Police Department, Navage is being held without bond on these new charges.
Navage, a transient whom police believe to be an addict, according to court documents, was on pre-trial release for his March 20 arrest on suspicion of bestiality and drug-related charges. A secured appearance bond of $3,500 was set in that case.
That arrest came after a caller reported to police that Navage had taken his cat into the bathroom and "it sounded like the cat was hurt and screaming," according to the police report.
The caller also told police that Navage "called out for help, saying the cat was stuck on his penis," according to the police report.
[THAT STORY: Mesa transient charged with bestiality for trying to have sex with cat]
(3) comments
Oh those cat-fondling pink skins. They Should all be neutered
HAHAHAHAHA in the words of 2 Chainz #truuuuuuuuuu
#FirstThem
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.