PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 55-year-old Phoenix man has been arrested for alleged sex acts with a 16-year-old girl in the Paradise Valley Mall parking garage.
Michael James Delillo faces multiple felony counts, including sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, threatening & intimidating, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police say on the evening of June 26, Delillo met up with the teen victim in the parking structure at Paradise Valley Mall.
According to the police report, Delillo "helped the 16-year-old victim take her clothes off," touched her sexually, and then had sex with her.
Delillo had reportedly told the victim "she was the only juvenile girl he has had sex with," according to the police report.
Police also say that during a phone call with the teen, Delillo threatened her, saying "he had a bullet with the 16-year-old's name on it."
When police arrived at Delillo's home, which is near the mall in the area of Cactus and Tatum, officers confronted him as he pulled up in his car.
At first, Delillo wouldn't get out of the car. Police say he then pulled out a black, semiautomatic handgun, which officers say he pointed in their direction.
The officers retreated back to their vehicle to take cover.
Police were later able to take him into custody.
A judge set Delillo's bond at $100,0000. His next court appearance is set for July 23.
If he is able to make bail, a judge ordered electronic Delillo have electronic monitoring and remain on house arrest.
(5) comments
Huh... White guy pulls a gun on the cops and he is still alive. Imagine that. I see this story going differently if he's been a PoC.
and note to 16 year olds...don't meet up with a 55 year old man in a parking garage at night. you immediately lose any and all control of the situation.
There is something I need to tell you.... I am Chris Hansen with To Catch a Predator. And if there is anything else you would like to add, now would be the time to say something...
Castrate the POS
This idiot's life is over....feed him to the gators and charge admission.
