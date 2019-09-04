PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a suspect actually prepared a mattress in an alley before he allegedly tried to abduct and sexually assault a woman who was waiting for a bus.
Antonio Luis Bradley, 31, faces several charges, including kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.
On the morning of Monday, Sept. 2, police were called to check out a fight at the corner of 15th Avenue and Pierce Street. Callers also reported that a man had been seen following a woman.
When officers arrived, the woman told them she had been waiting for a bus when the suspect, later identified as Bradley, grabbed her by the arm and said, "You are going with me," and tried to drag her away.
According to the police report, the woman told Bradley she was going to call the police and he told her that "he was not afraid of the police."
After the suspect reportedly grabbed her a second time, the woman managed to pull out of his grip and get away.
When Bradley was located and detained, he reportedly asked officers "if they wanted to know what happened."
According to the police report, Bradley told officers: "He wanted to take the victim to an alleyway and have sex with her against her will."
Bradley also told police he "had a bed mattress in an alleyway that he had defecated on that he was going to use to have sex with the victim."
Police later found the mattress exactly as Bradley had described it.
Bradley, who is homeless, was arrested and booked into the Fourth Avenue jail. He' due to appear in court Friday.
Police say Bradley is not eligible for bond because he was already wanted on several warrants.