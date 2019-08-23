PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in Phoenix in 2013 has been extradited from Mexico and arrested in Arizona, six years after the crime.
Ivan Rodriguez faces charges of attempted murder, arson and endangerment.
Police say Rodriguez, now 50, used gasoline and a blowtorch to set his girlfriend on fire at their Phoenix home on July 13, 2013. Rodriguez's father and two children were also in the house at the time of the incident.
The woman suffered second and third-degree burns over 30% of her body.
According to the police report, Rodriguez and his girlfriend had been in a "verbal fight about the defendant controlling her behavior and cell phone."
Police say Rodriguez left the bedroom and returned with a gallon of gasoline, a white bucket and a blowtorch.
Rodriguez "poured gasoline on the victim, she retreated to the bathroom and begged the defendant not to do this," states the police report.
The victim tried to run out but Rodriguez had reportedly locked the door.
"The defendant then poured gasoline into the white bucket, lit it on fire and then kicked the bucket onto the victim, lighting her on fire," states the police report.
The report continues: "The victim screamed for help and rolled on the floor. She described seeing her skin falling off."
Rodriguez allegedly took off and the woman was able to call 911.
Police say Rodriguez fled the U.S. into Mexico, where he remained until his arrest.
He was finally located and extradited to Arizona.
During a police interview, Rodriguez said "he did not try to murder someone" but said that "there was an incident which he was involved in which could be related to the attempted murder charge."
A judge set Rodriguez's bond at $150K. He's due to appear in court Aug. 29.