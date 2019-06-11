CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire at a Chandler Target. The police report states that the fire caused $7,000 in damage.
Jonathan Rehrmann, a Tucson resident, faces charges of arson, marijuana use and possession.
He is accused of setting a shopping cart on fire in the parking lot of the Target store at Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road. The fire spread to a covered shade structure which caused extensive damage.
On June 10, Rehrmann admitted to police that he used a lighter to start the fire.
According to the police report, Rehrmann said he started the fire because "he was just bored and did not expect the fire to get out of control."
A Target employee told police Rehrmann was seen in front of the store, checking the front door, just before the fire started.
Police say Rehrmann is also a stolen vehicle suspect in Chandler, a crime he admitted to during questioning.
He also admitted possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Rehrmann was ordered held on $5,000 in bail. He is due in court June 17.
(2) comments
[ohmy]
Hey Mama, get your kid some help. This is not going to end well for him otherwise...he's just warming up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.