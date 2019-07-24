BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Goodyear man has been arrested for allegedly taking a cell phone video of a teenage boy going to the bathroom at a Buckeye Walmart.
[VIDEO: Alan Kaufman makes first court appearance]
Police say 33-year-old Alan Joseph Kaufman is a district manager for Regis Corporation, which runs the salons in Walmart stores and other low cost salons.
Kaufman now faces felony charges of unlawful recording and voyeurism.
The alleged incident happened Tuesday at the Walmart at Yuma and Watson roads in Buckeye.
Kaufman is accused of using his cell phone to record a 17-year-old boy who was urinating in a bathroom stall.
Police say Kaufman told them he was meeting "someone from the internet" who "agreed to let (Kaufman) record him while he urinated, for sexual stimulation," states the police report.
According to police, Kaufman said "the man from the internet" had described what he would be wearing, and Kaufman claimed it matched the description of what the teen victim was wearing.
Kaufman said he followed the victim into the store's restroom and "held his phone over the wall to the bathroom stall where the victim was urinating," according to the police report.
The victim reportedly saw the phone and knocked it to the ground, sending it sliding across the bathroom floor. The teen was able to grab the phone, leave the restroom and report the incident to his mother. His mother then called police.
Police say Kaufman "apologized" to the victim and stated that "he thought the victim was someone else."
Buckeye police say Kaufman admitted "he had engaged in this kind of activity once in the past in another Walmart."
Police say Kaufman’s cell phone did contain video that shows the phone rising over the bathroom stall, and then begins to show the victim using the restroom.
Officers arrived and took Kaufman into custody. He was booked into Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail but has since been released on his own recognizance.
Kaufman is due back in court on Aug. 6.
(9) comments
Another white boy misbehaving. A tidal wave of crime.
Effin freakshow...
Now, Alan did you hear about this one? Tell me, are you locked in the stall? Andy are you goofing on Elvis? Hey, baby? Hey, baby, are we losing touch?
I'm sure he does recognize himself, he looks just like himself. A himselfpervo .. [scared]
White people always on that weird pedo stuff smh
Put that cellphone down , perv.
racist!!!!
weirdo.....
Filthy
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.