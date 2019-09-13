MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa man has been arrested after he was accused of tackling, punching and robbing a 12-year-old boy.
Christopher Ingraham, Jr., 18, faces charges of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.
The alleged assault happened near a Quik Trip near University and Horne in Mesa on Tuesday.
The victim told police he saw two men get out of a gray car and walk toward him. The boy said he got scared and tried to run away.
That's when the boy told the police one of the men tackled him to the ground, began searching through his pockets, then pulled his iPhone out of his pocket.
Police say the boy fought with the suspect, now identified as Ingraham, to try to keep his cell phone.
That's when Ingraham allegedly "struck him in the face with a closed fist," according to the police report.
The boy said Ingraham took his phone and some cash and took off with the other man in their car.
When officers arrived they found the boy with his clothes dirty and disheveled, and he appeared to be upset and in distress.
Officers also noticed the victim had been hit in the head and had minor cuts on his arm and knees.
Mesa police later tracked down Ingraham's car and found him asleep inside.
During a later police interview, Ingraham stated "the victim was making fun of him."
The police report states that Ingraham said "he became very upset with the victim" and "he could not allow a kid to punk him."
He claims he wanted an apology from the boy, but says "the victim called him a name and that is when he tackled him to the ground," states the police report.
The report goes on to say that the suspect "admitted while struggling over the phone he struck the victim in the head and shoulder with a closed fist."
Police say Ingraham admitted he stole money from the boy and later spent the money.
Surveillance video from the convenience store confirms the boy's account of what happened, according to the police report.
Video also shows the suspect and another man inside the store just before the attack, pointing at the victim, police say.
Video provided from a nearby Mesa Public Schools camera shows what appears to be Ingraham going after the boy. "The defendant is then seen chasing the victim, and then they go out of the camera's view," according to the police report.
Ingraham was booked into jail and is being held there because he was already on pretrial felony release.
His next court appearance is set for Sept. 18.