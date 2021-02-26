GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and threatening a Lyft driver in Gilbert.
Court paperwork obtained by Arizona’s Family indicates the victim picked up 18-year-old Derrick Caver, who told her to pull over to a particular area. Once pulled over, the suspect strangled the victim from the back seat and placed a handgun into the side of her abdomen. The victim fought back while Caver hit her, took her phone, and fled the scene.
Caver left behind a grocery bag in the car which contained a Walmart receipt, an open box of condoms, and other merchandise. The merchandise was purchased with a bank card that belonged to Caver.
Gilbert police located Caver near Greenfield and Ocotillo roads, where he admitted to being in the Lyft but denied any assault allegations. Instead, he said the victim tried to attack him with a box cutter for no reason.
The victim later told police that Caver restrained her for several minutes and told her she was going to die. Caver was arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, and carrying a deadly weapon.